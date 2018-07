A 20-year-old woman was arrested for stealing cosmetics from Walmart. The woman allegedly stole $37.84 worth of merchandise from the cosmetics and health and beauty departments before being stopped by the store’s asset protection employee. The asset protection employee said he saw the woman select multiple items, go to the comforter aisle and put them in her purse. She then returned to the cosmetics section, picked up one additional item, went to self-checkout and paid for that one item.

