WOMAN SUSPECTED OF DUI TELLS OFFICER SHE AND HER FRIEND HAD BEEN DRINKING AND DRIVING

A woman was arrested for DUI after telling police she was driving to check on her friend because both of them had been drinking and driving. According to a Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy patrolling the area of State Road 20 and U.S. Highway 331 noticed a car speeding, weaving and swerving. The deputy pulled the woman over in a parking lot and spoke with her. She said she was heading home, but the officer looked on her driver’s license and asked why she was driving in the opposite direction of her home. She said she had to check and make sure her friend made it to a bar OK, because they had both been drinking and driving. The woman admitted to having three beers at a bar before driving, then said she had a shot with the beers. The 43-year-old Freeport woman performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI. She blew a .184 and a .178 once at the jail, according to the report.

Share This Post





