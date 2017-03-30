WOMAN TRIES TO SELL THC INFUSED CANDIES TO BEACHGOER

A woman who tried to sell candies laced with the marijuana extract THC was arrested Thursday by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies after she tried to sell edibles to a beachgoer.



26-year old Kayla Margaret Martin of Miles Martin Road in DeFuniak Springs is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a county park. A beachgoer complained to OCSO deputies after she says Martin approached her around one p.m. and tried to sell her the edibles while at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.



Deputies located two lollipops and four gummy bears in Martin’s bag. The gummy bears had melted due to the heat.