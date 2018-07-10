WOMAN’S UNLIT TAG LIGHTS LEAD TO ARREST FOR METH

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for drugs and drug paraphernalia after a routine traffic stop. A Crestview police officer pulled a car over for its tag lights being out. While the officer approached the woman driver and asked for her information, another officer conducted a free air sniff with a K9 around the vehicle. The K9 alerted the officers of possible drugs in the car, so a search was done. The officers found multiple glass smoking devices in the front compartment and a small amount of marijuana in a plastic sandwich bag on the floor. The woman admitted to having another glass pipe on her person and gave it to the officers. They tested the residue on the pipe which tested positive for meth. The woman admitted to smoking meth with the pipe, but said she was “new to it and didn’t know how it worked.”

