WOODROW “WOODY” WILSON COLLINS 1926-2018

Mr. Woodrow “Woody” Wilson Collins, age 92, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018. He was born on January 7, 1926 in Gas Town, Ohio to Horace Edgar Collins and Rosetta Irena Sours Collins. Mr. Collins was a resident of Freeport, Florida. He was Methodist by faith and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was a veteran of World War II, the Korean conflict, and the Vietnam Era. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant, with over twenty years of service before retiring. He received the Bronze Star, the World War II Victory Medal, the Army Occupation Medal in Germany, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a devoted husband, Father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an avid fisherman. He was a talented musician for 85 years. He began playing at Truetts TV, which would later become the Panhandle Opry, which he was one of the founding members. He also played at the Chautauqua Nursing Home, Friendship House, the Stanley House, and was a member of the Beats Me Band for over thirty years. Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his father and mother; his granddaughter Brandi Lee’Anne Waggoner; two brothers, Thomas Jefferson Collins and John Quincy Adams Collins; and one sister, Winona. Mr. Collins is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret Ann Collins of Freeport, Florida; his son Jerry Lee Collins of DeFuniak Springs; his daughter Brenda Ann Waggoner and husband Danny of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two sisters, Marie McVey and Vivian Hill; four grandchildren, Shane Waggoner and fiancée Karen Owens, Cheryl Ayers and husband Cole, Marc Collins and wife Nikkie, and Lesa Collins; and four greatgrandchildren, Destiney, Savana, Sunshine, and Lilyann.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00~11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Magnolia Cemetery in DeFuniak Springs, Florida with Reverend Matt Douglas officiating, and Military Honors by the United States Air Force. Flowers are being accepted, or donations to the charity of your choice. Burial will follow in the family plot at Magnolia Cemetery.

