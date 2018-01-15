WRECK ON STATE ROAD 8

On Friday, January 12th, at 4:16 a.m., Charles Booker of Tampa, Florida, age 33, was driving his 2016 Toyota Camry on State Road 8 heading east in the westbound lane. While in the westbound lane heading west was Geraldo Lopez of Tampa, Florida, age 51 driving his 2003 Volvo Semi-Truck. Geraldo Lopez saw Charles Booker coming head-on and tried to swerve out of his way. Unfortunately, Charles Booker’s Toyota Camry struck the front of the Volvo Semi-Truck. The Toyota Camry came to a final rest in the north shoulder on the westbound lane while the Volvo Semi-Truck drove another 200 feet before entering the south shoulder in the eastbound lane. The Volvo Semi-Truck rotated while it was on the south shoulder which caused the right side to collide with a tree-line. The Volvo Semi-Truck then turned over when it hit the tree-line making it come to a final rest on its right side in the south should and partially in the eastbound lane. Both Parties received minor injuries from the accident and both were wearing a seatbelt. Charles Booker had been under the influence at the time of this accident. Mr. Booker was charged with Driving Under the Influence with Property Damage, Felony Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, and Driving on the wrong side of the Roadway.

Share This Post







