YOLANDA ANTIONETTE WILLIS 1935-2018

Mrs. Yolanda Antionette Willis, age 83, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018. She was born on March 29, 1935, in Domevre-en-Haye France to Constant Longo and Marie Claren.

Mrs. Willis was a resident of Walton County. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked as a lunchroom worker for the Okaloosa County School District for many years before retiring. She was a very talented cook. She enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, and was also an avid reader.

Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard E. Willis Sr.; sister Rosette Robin, and brother Peter Longo; great-grandson Austin McCormick and grandson Charles Anthony.

Mrs. Willis is survived by her three sons William Willis of South Carolina, Christian Willis and wife Sandra of Darlington, and Bernard Willis Jr. of DeFuniak Springs, FL; two daughters Maria L. Cox of Mossy Head, Florida, and Bernadette Collier and husband Bryan of Navarre, Florida; one sister Bernadette Brissette of Louisiana. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00~11:00 AM, Friday, August 31, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 31, 2018, at Clary Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.