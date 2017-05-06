YOU’RE INVITED

Women’s Health Symposium Called “Balancing Life, Body and Soul” on Thursday, May 18th with Guest Speaker Dianne Guthmuller. Doors Open at 4:30 P.M. at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center. The event begins at 5:30. Admission is one nonperishable food item. The special events committee of DeFuniak Springs will sponsor a Free Movie on Friday, May 19th at 7:30 P.M. at the Lakeyard Amphitheater on Circle Drive. The movie is titled, “Sing”. Call 850-892-8500 for more information and also on May 19th is a Fish Fry to benefit Amber Williams from 11 A.M. until 6 P.M. at the Lakeyard Amphitheater on Circle Drive. Fish Fry Tickets are $10.00. Go to www.theworthytree.com to read Amber’s Story and purchase tickets.

