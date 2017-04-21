Zelda Ruth Taft, 87, died Friday April 24, 2017, at her home in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. Prior to 2004, Zelda had been a resident of Fort Smith, Ark., since high school. She was born in Dierks, Ark.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Otto H. Taft, of Fort Smith; her son, Lon H. Taft; her sisters Jacqueline Johnson, Maurice Mixon and Joan Bramble all from the Fort Smith area.; and her parents, Henry and Clydeen Rapp also of Fort Smith.

She is survived by her daughters, Teri Edwards and her husband John, of Cypress, Texas; their two children, their two children, Megan Edwards, and Carter Edwards ; and Gwen Break, of Santa Rosa Beach; grandson, Sam Taylor and family, of Destin, Fla.; and her sister Charlotte Herring of Cross City, Fla. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and many in-laws.

Zelda was a former member of the Park Hill Church of Christ and more recently a member of the South Walton Church of Christ, Santa Rosa Beach. Zelda was known for her sense of humor and devout faith. She was tireless in caring for her disabled son for 30 years.

There will be a graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery,11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Grady Rice, pastor at the Northside Church of Christ in Alma officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Taft-O’Neal-Geels Senior Scholarship Fund, University of Arkansas College of Engineering, Department of Industrial Engineering, 4207 Bell Engineering Center, Fayetteville, Ark. 72701.