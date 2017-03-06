Zika diagnosed in Walton County visitor

Newsherald.com

Zika has made its way to Walton County, as the Department of Health confirmed Friday person has been diagnosed with the virus.

Harriet Simmons with the DOH said it is a travel-related case diagnosed in a non-Florida resident. It did not originate in Walton but was diagnosed there.

“It’s a common occurrence in Florida that we have a lot of travel-related cases,” Simmons said. “The Miami/Dade area is the only area in Florida where a case has originated there, and that was in 2016.”

Three travel-related cases of Zika were diagnosed in Bay County in 2016: two in August and one in December.

However, South Walton Mosquito Control Director Ben Brewer acknowledged there is a possibility a mosquito could have bitten the woman while she was there, and if that mosquito then bit someone else, it could have transmitted Zika.

“After it is in your blood, it can then be transmitted sexually for up to six months,” he said. “But the mosquito could only transmit it for two weeks.”

In light of Walton becoming the 38th county in Florida to “join the Zika club,” as Simmons said, the Florida Department of Health and South Walton Mosquito Control held a meeting with community partners Thursday afternoon about Zika preparedness.

The DOH provided Zika virus information and discussed mosquito control practices and public outreach strategies for communities with high risk or vulnerable populations.

“Mosquitoes can be anywhere and in any yard,” Brewer said.

Even though they can be anywhere, there are things the public can do to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

“Keep lids on containers. Anything that holds water, empty it,” Brewer said.

He said the tiger mosquito, the only species that lives in the area that can transmit the virus, also lays its eggs in the dry parts of places like birdbaths. When the birdbath fills up, the eggs are in the fertile water.

“We will be doing outreach and getting the message out about the danger that open containers present and encourage use of repellents,” Brewer said. “We’re all over it.”