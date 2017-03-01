ZIKA VIRUS CASE CONFIRMED IN WALTON COUNTY

Health to Officials Hold Meeting on Preparedness

A confirmed case of Zika virus has been made in Walton County.

In a press release late Tuesday afternoon, the Walton County Health Department said the case was recently confirmed in a non-Florida resident “who likely contracted Zika outside of the United States.” Officials describe the case case as confirmed travel-related but did not identify the patient or location.

In light of the case, officials have scheduled a meeting with community partners on Zika preparedness at the Health Department Coastal Branch location at 361 Green Way Trail in Santa Rosa Beach on Thursday, March 2nd at 2 PM.

Health Department officials say the meeting is being held to provide information on activities associated with the positive non-resident travel-related case and its objectives are to:

Provide current Zika virus information;

Discuss mosquito control best practices; and

Discuss public outreach strategies for those communities with high risk or vulnerable populations.

There is no known cure for or immunization available against the virus. While it is usually self limiting and not deadly to healthy adults, the virus can have devastating results on developing babies in the womb and can cause microcephaly and other severe birth and developmental defects.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.